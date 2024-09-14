Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $47.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.