Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 6.1% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,400,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,540 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

