Schiavi & Co LLC Buys 299 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schiavi & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 478.2% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $285,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

