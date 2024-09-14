Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0021

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $851.01 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.44 or 0.04027939 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,887,377,192 coins and its circulating supply is 1,866,747,769 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

