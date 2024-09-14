Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

SRAFF remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. 2,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

