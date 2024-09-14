Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 3.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 175,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,321,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 112.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

