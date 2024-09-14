Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $51,709.83 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Samsara Price Performance
NYSE:IOT opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $47.68.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
