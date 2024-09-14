Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $51,709.83 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:IOT opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 12.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

