SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Trading 1.1% Higher

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.75. 19,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 27,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
SAI.TECH Global Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.
About SAI.TECH Global
SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers.
Further Reading
