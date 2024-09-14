Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4213 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $72.50.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,098.84% and a net margin of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Report on SBR

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.