Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance

Shares of RYKKY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.