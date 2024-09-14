Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance
Shares of RYKKY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
