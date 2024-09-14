Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

