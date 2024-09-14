Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $20.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.52.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 2.45. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

