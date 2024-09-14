Roth Mkm Trims Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Target Price to $13.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIOX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

