RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading 0.4% Higher

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.66. 19,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 18,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Institutional Trading of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.58% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

