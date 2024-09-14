RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $321.87 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $354.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,736,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of RH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RH by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

