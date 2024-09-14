RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RH opened at $321.87 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $354.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.59 and a 200-day moving average of $266.32.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in RH by 503.6% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RH by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RH by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.08.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

