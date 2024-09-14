Reviewing Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) and Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) and Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Daktronics and Ingen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $818.08 million 0.71 $34.62 million $0.61 20.59 Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Daktronics and Ingen Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ingen Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Daktronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Daktronics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Ingen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.29% 19.92% 8.92% Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daktronics beats Ingen Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; message displays; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards, street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

About Ingen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ingen Technologies, Inc. engages in the research and development of home healthcare products for the respiratory industry in United States. It offers oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark names for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.