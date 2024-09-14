Resolute Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up 0.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $894,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,272.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EPP opened at $45.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.