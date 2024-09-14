Resolute Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.07.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

