ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Kaushik Ghoshal Sells 5,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ResMed Trading Down 0.7 %

RMD opened at $248.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ResMed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.70.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

