Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

