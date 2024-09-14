Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.83

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.83 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76). Renold shares last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.72), with a volume of 480,966 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Renold’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.
Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.
