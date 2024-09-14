Renee L. Wilm Sells 75,789 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $73,515.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $204.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.67.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

