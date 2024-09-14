Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RLAY. Oppenheimer cut Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

