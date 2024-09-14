Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.26

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.26 and last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 1154350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,242,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,912,000 after buying an additional 1,608,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after buying an additional 830,572 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

