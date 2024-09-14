RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) CEO Sells $852,690.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $852,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,120 shares in the company, valued at $83,597,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $287.49 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2,384.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.67.

View Our Latest Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.