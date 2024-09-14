Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RMYHY remained flat at $6.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

