Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Down 3.5%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.84. 74,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,533,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Rambus Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

