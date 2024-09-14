Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001533 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002152 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

