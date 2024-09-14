Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $206.03 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.63 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.61 million, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

