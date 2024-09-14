Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $206.03 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 3.4 %

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $311.61 million, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

