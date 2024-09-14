QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.53.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 4.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $270,709.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,168,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,510.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,791. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

