Quantum Trading Up 0% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,991.72 or 1.00020356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.