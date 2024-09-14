QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Shares Down 11.2%

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 137,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 192,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

QT Imaging Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61.

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About QT Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in QT Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QT Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in QT Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in QT Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast.

