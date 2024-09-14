QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Shares Down 11.2%

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 137,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 192,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
QT Imaging Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61.
QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About QT Imaging
QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QT Imaging
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for QT Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QT Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.