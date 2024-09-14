Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $100.56 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00259674 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.38310799 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,744,784.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

