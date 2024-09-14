Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $14.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

LUNG opened at $8.31 on Monday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $322.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Steven S. Williamson acquired 14,245 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,435.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,592.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $38,567.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,398.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Williamson purchased 14,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $97,435.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,592.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $76,587. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 609.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

