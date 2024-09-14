PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PEXNY stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.2356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

