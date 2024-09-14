Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 85.4% in August

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Prysmian Price Performance

Shares of PRYMY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,230. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

