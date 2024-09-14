Proton Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Proton has a market capitalization of $23.11 million and approximately $580,181.36 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,573,009,507 coins and its circulating supply is 26,651,499,535 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

