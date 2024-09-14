Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,891,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 3,980,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Prosus Trading Up 0.4 %
PROSY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. Prosus has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $8.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Prosus Company Profile
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V.
Featured Articles
