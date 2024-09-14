Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Shares of HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

