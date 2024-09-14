Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $177.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

