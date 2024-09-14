Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.07. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

