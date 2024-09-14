Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

