Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 179.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $5,383,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 59.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $200.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $213.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.64.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.21.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

