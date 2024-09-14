Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for 0.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FJAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 75,577 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FJAN stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $778.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

