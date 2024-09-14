Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

