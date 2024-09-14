Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $63.64.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.