Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.