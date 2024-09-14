Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.27 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

